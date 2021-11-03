What are Hextech Augments in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 6?

During each Teamfight Tactics (TFT) set, there are different tools that change up how players interact with the game. The last Set relied on Shadow and Radiant Items to boost carry units. The Radiant Items, in particular, were wildly popular, giving players the option to make their units and skills more complex. As we go into Set 6, Gizmos and Gadgets, the new tool is Hextech Augments. But what does that mean for the players?

Augmenting your army

There are three times during the game that you will be given three Hextech Augment options. Each one will be more powerful than the last. You can choose your augments at stages 1-4, 3-5, and 5-1. In the game, there are 140 choices to choose from, but many of them do have overlapping qualities or simple choices, like offering certain emblems. When you see them, they do explain their properties, so don’t worry, they shouldn’t be too confusing. However, Riot does plan on adding more Augments in the mid-season patch, like how they switched from Shadow to Radiant items halfway through Set 5.

Hextech tiers and opportunities

Considering how many Hextech options there are, let’s give a quick rundown of what kind of things they’ll be offering. This could be anything from economy-boosting to emblems to manufactured crowd control. So, whether it’s a tier 1 or tier 3 Hextech Augment, it could completely change your game.