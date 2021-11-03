What are Hextech Augments in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 6?
Augment your army in a way that would make Ornn proud
During each Teamfight Tactics (TFT) set, there are different tools that change up how players interact with the game. The last Set relied on Shadow and Radiant Items to boost carry units. The Radiant Items, in particular, were wildly popular, giving players the option to make their units and skills more complex. As we go into Set 6, Gizmos and Gadgets, the new tool is Hextech Augments. But what does that mean for the players?
Augmenting your army
There are three times during the game that you will be given three Hextech Augment options. Each one will be more powerful than the last. You can choose your augments at stages 1-4, 3-5, and 5-1. In the game, there are 140 choices to choose from, but many of them do have overlapping qualities or simple choices, like offering certain emblems. When you see them, they do explain their properties, so don’t worry, they shouldn’t be too confusing. However, Riot does plan on adding more Augments in the mid-season patch, like how they switched from Shadow to Radiant items halfway through Set 5.
Hextech tiers and opportunities
Considering how many Hextech options there are, let’s give a quick rundown of what kind of things they’ll be offering. This could be anything from economy-boosting to emblems to manufactured crowd control. So, whether it’s a tier 1 or tier 3 Hextech Augment, it could completely change your game.
- Emblems: You can pick up Hextech Augments that work much like previous emblem items. Instead of putting in on a champion unit, though, it’ll just act as a replacement for any unit buff you want. Assassins, Challengers, Arcanists, the like. By tier 3 some even count as 2 emblems (as in 2 extra Arcanists on your board). The only ones you can’t have are unique traits like “Sister”.
- Stat boosts: There are quite a few augments that are based around boosting your team. It can mean shields, health, damage, attack speed, etc. Some are just flat stat boosts, but others start with conditions needing to be met (like surviving 15 seconds of combat).
- Item add-ons: These augments effect items that a player has (or doesn’t have) on their units. For example, one tier 1 augment gives all units on the board with two items a random third item.
- Traits-based: Some of these add-ons are specifically made for certain builds. Chemtech Overload helps those units explode on death, or En Garde helps Challengers disarm enemies on their first attack for 4 seconds. They can be game-changers for certain builds, making units much stronger, and also possibly forcing a player to pivot, hard, if they get the perfect augment.
- Playstyle support: Some of the most exciting augments are ones that support certain playstyles. This includes giving experience when you reroll or fiving extra money with certain actions. Some players who love to reroll or who prefer saving will adore these kinds of buffs, to make their intense playstyles even more effective. One tier 2 augment even gives a free reroll each round.
- Unique item options: Some of these augments also offer unique items like Neeko’s Help, Loaded Dice, the equivalent of a Force of Nature, even a Tome of Traits.