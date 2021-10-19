What are the Set 5.5 emblem items in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?

Spatulas have existed since set 1 of Teamfight Tactics (TFT) and have always spiced up every game they’re in. However, back in the day, spatulas were rare and only a handful would turn into emblem items (items that gave units added attributes/classes). Now, Spatulas are a lot more common and they have spawned a lot more emblem items across the game, to the point that Set 5.5 has twenty-two different emblems.

Given all the emblem items complicating this set, it’s best just to go through an entire guide to explain each and every one of them. After all, some of them can make the most terrifying Heimerdinger or Gwen somehow, horrifically, even worse.

Makeable emblems

As there are eight items other than the spatula, there are only eight emblem items that can make a Draconic Skirmisher Udyr also a Cavalier. So, let’s explain what each one of these adds to the game.

Cavalier – Spatula + Chain Vest

– Spatula + Chain Vest Hellion – Spatula + Recurve Bow

– Spatula + Recurve Bow Dawnbringer – Spatula + Giant’s Belt

– Spatula + Giant’s Belt Redeemed – Spatula + Negatron Cloak

– Spatula + Negatron Cloak Assassin – Spatula + Sparring Gloves

– Spatula + Sparring Gloves Renewer – Spatula + Tear of the Goddess

– Spatula + Tear of the Goddess Skirmisher – Spatula + BF Sword

– Spatula + BF Sword Spellweaver– Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod

Unmakeable emblems

Now, with eight emblems created from spatulas, that means the other fourteen are illusive gifts that you can’t create on your own. Instead, you have to pray that the carousel or the armory offers them to you. Because they are inconsistent in nature, you likely shouldn’t rely on them to build your team. However, when it comes to giving your team extra buffs? These emblem units are invaluable. The unmakeable emblems include:

Cannoneer

Sentinel

Abomination

Draconic

Forgotten

Ironclad

Nightbringer

Revenant

Brawler

Invoker

Knight

Legionnaire

Mystic

Ranger

Because these items are useful, yet unreliable, the most useful kinds are Ironclad, Cavalier, Revenant, and Abomination, because each new one adds a buff to your build if you have other pieces. However, anything that synergizes with the items and champions you already have will do great for your team.

Are they hard to get?

Even though the majority of these items cannot be made, they aren’t all that hard to get. After all, they are commonly offered not only in Set 5.5’s armory gift but also all of the later carousels, meaning that way too many people have easily turned Nautilus into a Cavalier to storm the enemy frontlines. So, in theory, you could have upwards of three or more emblem items on your board fairly easily. Just use your emblems wisely.