What are Random Encounters in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

A game of Bunkers & Badasses wouldn’t be complete without Random Encounters! Get ready to roll for initiative whenever this comes up, you’re going to want to be quick and attack fast. With Borderlands going the route of fantasy, of course, there are going to be some new mechanics. Random Encounters are just one of the many new features you’ll come across, but what exactly are they? Here is everything you need to know about Random Encounters in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

After you have completed the tutorial, you will be brought to the overworld map. It is here that you can run around with your character in miniature form across a map of Tiny Tina’s design. If you decide to stick to the road, you’ll be fine, but you will also miss out on some great action. Much like Pokémon, you are going to want to travel through the tall grass. This is where the Random Encounters happen. A Random Encounter begins when an enemy appears on the board and you walk into them.

When a Random Encounter begins, you will be teleported to a random area with the objective to clear the encounter. There will also be a progress bar under the objective to let you know how many more enemies are left to kill. Enemies will keep spawning into the area until you have killed enough of them to complete the encounter. When you have completed the encounter, a message will appear on your screen and a 20 sided die will appear in the area. Melee the dice to get your rewards for the encounter and use the nearby portal to go back to the overworld map.