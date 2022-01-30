What are Red, Green, and Blue shards for in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

You can find several items throughout Pokémon Legends: Arceus that you can use for crafting recipes or for completing requests for the Jubilife Villagers. You can find some of the rarer items in the space-time distortions. A notable series of items you may encounter are the Red, Green, and Blue shards that appear at these locations. While they might look meaningless, they have a purpose. In this guide, we’ll share what the Red, Green, and Blue shards are used for in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

These items are crafting materials. You can use them in a specific recipe for creating Star Pieces. A Star Piece is a rare object that you can craft yourself or find in the wild and bring back to Jubilife Village to share with the citizens. You can sell it to them for a good amount of money. However, until you learn the Star Piece recipe, they’re pretty worthless.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get the Star Piece recipe from the craftworks vendor in Jubilife Village. Their name is Anvin. Speak to them, and they should have the recipe available to you. If you don’t see it, you may need to wait and proceed through the rest of the Pokémon Legends story before it unlocks. When it does, you’ll need three Red, Green, and Blue shards, and Stardust, to create a Star Piece and offer it to the vendors in Jubilife Village. These are good items to sell when you need money.