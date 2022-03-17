What are Sinmara’s Chosen and why should you kill them in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

As you explore Svartalfheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, you’ll encounter many oddities that expand the world and help you better understand its conflict. Sinmara’s Chosen are one of those, and this guide explains what they are and why killing them is a great idea.

What are Sinmara’s Chosen?

Sinmara’s Chosen are a select group of warriors that have been unleashed on Svartalfheim to kill Havi. Sinmara wants Havi dead, and these warriors are some of her best, which is why they stalk the world in search of him. You’ll encounter them in each region, but don’t start a fight with them unless you’re confident you can win it. They all have special abilities, such as the power to cloak the battlefield and make it impossible to see them, meaning you’ll need a decent range of skills to best them.

Why should you kill Sinmara’s Warriors?

Sinmara’s Warriors are some of the most formidable foes in Dawn of Ragnarok, but a challenge isn’t the only thing you’ll get from fighting them. Each one you kill drops an item, a Broken Blade Piece. You can gather all of these and have a blacksmith forge you a powerful new weapon to take on the foes in Svartalfheim with.