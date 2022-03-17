How to complete Dwarf in Distress: Kelby in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

You’ll find a few Dwarf in Distress Mysteries as you explore the world of Svartalfheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. They’re poor Dwarves who are being threatened or mistreated by the various races in this world. This guide explains how to complete the Dwarf in Distress Mystery for Kelby and where to claim your reward.

Where is Dwarf in Distress: Kelby?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find Dwarf in Distress: Kelby in the Svaladal region. It’s directly north of Kara’s mountain and east of the eye icon on the map in this area. You’ll need to reach the location first, and then you’ll hear Kelby shouting. At that point, you should see a topless Dwarf being harrassed by some Jotun Warriors.

How to complete Dwarf in Distress: Kelby

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Mystery, you must kill all the Jotun Warriors in the area. There aren’t many here, only three or four, but they are strong, so use a few skills to clear them out quickly. Once you’ve killed them all, you can speak to Kelby and hear about why he’s here and what was happening to him. He’ll also tell you about a nearby hideout where the Jotun are plotting something.

After speaking to Kelby, he’ll run off to Jordeygr Shelter. If you visit him there after completing this Mystery, you can claim a tidy reward for your efforts on the field. It’s not much, but the crafting supplies and Silver you’re given will help you get closer to picking up some of the best gear in the expansion.