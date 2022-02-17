What are the Horizon Forbidden West preorder bonuses?

Horizon Forbidden West is nearly upon us, so if you’re just as excited as us about the game, you may want to know about its preorder bonuses. We’ve got you covered.

If you decide to preorder the game physically or digitally, you will receive the Nora Legacy outfit and spear for Aloy. There will be a voucher inside your launch edition that has all of this content. On the PlayStation Store, it will be attached to the game.

The Nora Legacy DLC is inspired by Rost, Aloy’s guardian at the beginning of Horizon Zero Dawn. It has a blend of her original outfit and acts as a tribute to the former father figure with black fur wrapped around it. You can also see the insignia that was present on Rost’s clothing on Aloy’s shoulder strap. It’s sweet knowing that Aloy would wear this, in memory of Rost, who perished early on in Horizon Zero Dawn. If it wasn’t for him, she could have been an outcast into the great unknown.

Image via Guerrilla Twitter

The Nora spear also comes with the black fur look on the spear’s under section and grows into a brighter green and white look at the top.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available on PS4 and PS5 on February 18. We hope you’ll enjoy your adventure with the Nora Legacy clothing and weapon options equipped. Keep in mind if you purchase the game that you should get the Reached the Daunt Trophy, as PlayStation plants a tree from the first approximately 288,000 people who achieve it.