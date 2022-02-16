What are the minimum PC requirements for Lost Ark?

Lost Ark has had its share of technical issues since its launch, but most of them have had to do with overwhelmed servers. This issue is likely to calm down over time, but what isn’t likely to change is the specs that your PC needs to have in order to run the game.

If you’re thinking of diving into this free-to-play MMO, you’ll want to make sure that your PC is able to handle it. Most MMOs like Lost Ark don’t require the most powerful of machines to run. Reserving them only for those with high-end PCs would severely limit their player-base. If you’re worried your PC might not have what it takes, we’ve got the latest minimum system requirements for you to check out right here.

Lost Ark minimum system requirements

To play Lost Ark, you’re going to need to hit the following requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 460

NVIDIA GeForce 460 DirectX: Version 9.0c or higher (the June 2010 update)

Version 9.0c or higher (the June 2010 update) Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: More than 50 GB of space

Of course, these are the minimum system requirements and, other than the 50 GB of storage space, none of them are particularly taxing for most gaming PCs. Having more RAM or a newer processor is always going to give a better playing experience. A fast, stable internet connection is also going to help the game run smoothly.