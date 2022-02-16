How to fix the “Cannot Create Character” error in Lost Ark

Sometimes, too much of a good thing brings everything to a halt. That is what is happening to players wanting to join in on Lost Ark. Like any game with this kind of popularity, it has had its fair share of problems with server capacity around launch. However, many players are running into a frustrating error before they can even create a character.

Because of Lost Ark’s popularity, the game’s developer Smilegate has put limits on the number of characters that can be played on each server. Some servers have become more popular than others in Lost Ark, particularly ones where popular streamers have made their home. This has resulted in many players getting an error that reads “Cannot Create Character” when entering the character creation screen.

What can players do when they encounter this error? Unfortunately, not a whole lot. When a server reaches its character limit, players simply won’t be able to make a new character for that server. It’s as simple as that. There are only two known solutions to this issue.

For players who want to play immediately, there is the option to try a different server. If their region has multiple servers in place, then it should be as simple as trying to find one with capacity. However, it is important to keep in mind that there is currently no way to move characters from one server to another once they’re created, so this might not be an attractive option for everyone.

The other option is to simply wait. If the idea of leveling up a character only to lose them when capacity is added on the one your friends play on doesn’t appeal to you, then waiting is your only option. The good news is that the developers at Lost Ark have been adding servers since the launch and have even added the Central EU region to help lighten the load on existing servers, so hopefully this will be a temporary problem that goes away as the initial rush to play slows down.