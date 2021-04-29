What are the new weapons in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Ratchet & Clank games always had their charm and alien worlds, but one thing keeps players coming back: weapons. The strange and unique weapons present in the Ratchet & Clank games are some of the most memorable, and it already seems like Rift Apart will be chock full of them. Thanks to today’s PlayStation State of Play trailer for the game, we have a much better idea of what weapons will be present.

What weapons do we already know about?

A number of these weapons we’ve previously seen, namely the Topiary Sprinkler and the Burst Pistol. The former is a stationary turret that players can throw down. Once they’re out, they do all the work, wrapping enemies in lush topiary and damaging them. The Burst Pistol on the other hand was heavily featured in today’s trailer. With this tiny blaster, players can either pull the DualSense trigger halfway to fire small, controlled shots, or pull it all the way to let loose a spew of blasts that spread out.

Today’s trailer also went over The Enforcer, another new weapon. This oversized gun acts like a shotgun, similarly to Ratchet & Clank (2016)’s Pixelator. That being said, this time players have more control over the weapon, once again thanks to the DualSense controller. Pulling the trigger halfway will fire one of the gun’s “barrels,” while pulling it all the way will fire both.

Finally, today’s trailer also gave us a look at the Shatter Grenade. This weapon doesn’t integrate the DualSense’s haptic feedback, and it’s one of the more basic weapons shown off so far. It’s the game’s standard thrown bomb weapon; you toss an explosive at an enemy, it blows up. The difference is that the explosions here look gorgeous.

What other weapons are coming in Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart?

Image via Insomniac

Today’s trailer also gave us a first look at the game’s weapons vendor and all her offerings. Here are the weapons that were listed.