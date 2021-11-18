What are the Shiny odds in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Of primary concern to all good Trainers should be tracking down Shiny Pokémon, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be no different. As the very rarest Pokémon, they also act as prestige items and everyone wants to catch the Shiny version of their favorite Pokémon.

Shiny odds have also changed a lot over the years, so folks might be a bit more used to the new systems and may have forgotten the odds for these remakes. For Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl, there should be Shiny odds of 1 in 4096 for wild encounters.

Where the Shiny odds in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl get very interesting is when it comes to defeating Pokémon in the wild. As you get through different brackets of defeats or captures, it should get easier to find a Shiny. Below, you can find the older values, and we will be confirmed these as quickly as we can once we get our hands on the game.

50 defeats/captures – 1/2048

100 defeats/captures – 1/1365

200 defeats/captures – 1/1024

500 defeats/captures – 1/683

The Poke Radar will also help with finding Shiny Pokemon, as it will lead them to any Shinys that appear in the areas that they are exploring, which is fantastic.