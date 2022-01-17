What are Writs and how to complete them in Elder Scrolls Online

During your adventures in Elder Scrolls Online, you may have noticed crafting benches in your towns — for example, a Woodworking Bench. These benches allow you to craft a wide number of useful items pertaining to each of those specific professions. What’s more, you can use these benches to complete Writs — and if you’re wondering what Writs are and how to complete them, we’ve got you covered.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can engage with Writs, you need to level your professions to at least level 6 — but preferably, level 10. This is easily accomplished by deconstructing various objects in your inventory, which you can do at the appropriate workbench. Here is a list of the workbenches and what they can deconstruct:

Woodworking: Staves and shields

Blacksmithing: Swords, Greatswords, Maces, Mauls, Axes, Battleaxes, Daggers, and Heavy Armor

Clothing: Light and Medium Armor

Enchanting: Enchantments

Jewelry: Necklaces and Rings

It’s important to note that Alchemy and Provisioning cannot deconstruct anything.

Once you’ve level 6 (or 10) in a Profession, you need to get certified. This can be done with a Master Crafter NPC at any of the three starting major cities — Davon’s Watch (Ebonheart Pact), Vulkhel Guard (Aldmeri Dominion), and Daggerfall (Daggerfall Covenant). If you are level 6, you will need to complete a short quest to become certified, which involves crafting a series of items to prove competence. If you are level 10, however, you can skip all of that and certify immediately.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once certified, you now have access to the Writs system. Once a day, resetting at 0600 GMT, you can grab a series of quests from two separate Writ boards — Equipment and Consumable. Equipment Writs involve Clothier, Woodworking, and Blacksmithing, while Consumables include Enchanting, Alchemy, and Provisioning.

These are, essentially, your crafting dailies. You can complete them for bonus exp that scales to your skill level, and they generally will refund any materials used as well. It is extremely worth doing, even at level cap, as you can then unlock something known as Master Writs, which are randomly assigned if you are level 50 and complete a normal Writ. These Master Writs provide tokens that can be exchanged for end-game crafting rewards.

Any article about Writs would not be complete without mentioning Dolgubon’s Lazy Writ Crafter. Eventually, the process of accepting these dailies, crafting by hand, and then turning in will wear you down — this add-on is a huge time-saver, as it automatically accepts the quests when you interact with the Writ Board, and then automatically crafts the required items (so long as you have the requisite materials.) The only action needed by you is to manually pilot to the Writ Board, the Crafting Stations, and then the turn-in NPC. This add-on is highly recommended for even beginner players.