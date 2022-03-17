What classes can you attend in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy gives you the chance to create your ideal witch or wizard at the school to explore the ancient magic your character can harness. While the main story is critical, along with learning the school’s mysteries, you’ll still have to attend class to pick up many talents and skills you can use on your journey. What classes can you attend in Hogwarts Legacy?

From what we learned during the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play live stream, it has been confirmed that you will be able to attend Potions, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Charms, Herbology, and Beast classes. Of course, these are only the first four classes we’ve learned about, but it does look like additional classes will be available for you to attend as you play Hogwarts Legacy.

Alongside these classes, you’ll also be able to choose which of the four major houses you can join. For example, you’ll be able to pick from Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin. You’ll also be able to buy various magical gear that you can use to augment your character’s talents, giving them an advantage in combat depending on how you like to play. We’re curious to see if we can choose how many of these classes we can attend, such as being able to focus on a particular subject to modify our character.