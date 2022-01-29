What do Charms do in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Charms are one of the ways you can adjust your gameplay slightly. They assist you while you are out in the wilds of Hisui by aiding you in an area where you struggle. Any member of the survey team would be wise to pick one up before leaving town. Here is what Charms do in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Where to get Charms

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking to get a Charm, you will need to run over to Lucille. She can be found to the right of the training grounds. Head to the training grounds in Jubilife Village and you will see a small shrine nearby. Lucille is standing in front of the shrine.

What Charms do

When you talk to Lucille, she will ask you what it is that you wish. There are three answers that you can give her. Each answer has a different effect on your character. Here is a rundown of the effects you can choose.

Lose fewer items: Gives you the Tempting Charm. If you faint, this item replaces an item that would have been lost.

Faint less frequently: Gives you the Survival Charm. Makes you less likely to faint when you get damaged in the wilds.

Stay in good health: Gives you the Warding Charm. This Charm lets you escape the status effects inflicted by wild pokémon.

Each of these effects can be incredibly useful while out and about. The first charm that you buy from Lucille will cost you 500 PokéDollars. If you wish to have more than one effect active at a time, the additional Charms will cost you 600 and 700 PokéDollars. The Survival Charm stands out among the others and will cost you 3,000 PokéDollars if you wish to get it.