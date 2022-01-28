What do Space-Time Distortions do in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Each new Pokémon game introduces some different mechanics and features that players will need to get used to as they play through the story. One of the features in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is Space-Time Distortions.

These can appear in different areas of the game and look like large bubbles. They are a great place to tangle with powerful Pokémon, but that also makes them dangerous. They are also a good place to find rare items that can prove to be very useful.

What Pokémon are found at Space-Time Distortions

Below, you can find Pokémon that spawn at Space-Time Distortions in specific regions, but these are not the only Pokémon you can find at these anomalies.

Alabaster Icelands: Scizor

Crimson Mirelands: Porygon

Cobalt Coastlands: Magnemite

Coronet Highlands: Cranidos and Shieldon

Obsidian Fieldlands: Johto Sneasel

Sadly, the Space-Time Distortions are pretty uncommon but do seem to have an increased chance of spawning the longer you are exploring and battling in any given area of the game. It doesn’t seem like you can force a Space-Time Distortion to spawn, at least at the moment, although we will update this guide as further information about the anomalies is discovered.