What do you get with Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to jumping into a Community Day event in Pokémon Go, it’s all about finding capturing the featured Pokémon and trying to best one to keep for your collection. Usually, the featured Pokémon is a desirable choice with an exclusive move it can learn only during that day. The Community Day Classic event is a repeat of a previous Community Day that has already happened. Bulbasaur is up first, and there’s also a Special Research ticket available. What do you get with the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

The Community Day Classic Special Ticket should work similarly to the other Community Day tickets. The only difference is the name of the event. The price of the ticket is the same, as are the rewards. These rewards include an exclusive Special Research where you’ll be encouraged to participate in the event, capturing as many Bulbasaur as you can and likely evolving them.

These events usually have four tasks to complete, rewarding you with Bulbasaur encounters and its evolved forms, such as Ivysaur and Venusaur. You can also expect to receive Poké Balls, Great Balls, Rare Candy, and incense. Other Special Research tickets in the past have offered a Rocket Radar, Stardust, Lucky Eggs, and more. Because Venusaur has a mega evolution, you’ll likely receive mega candy to evolve a Venusaur.

If you evolve Bulbasaur into a Venusaur during the event, it will learn the exclusive more frenzy plant. Venusaur learning frenzy plant is a highly desirable option as it is widely used by multiple players in the Great and Ultra league competitions.