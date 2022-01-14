The January 2022 Community Day event will feature Spheal in Pokémon Go. The event will give players the chance to grab The Spheal Deal Special Research ticket. You will need to grab this ticket for real-world money. Because you’ll be spending real-world many, several Pokémon Go players might be careful about grabbing it. So what do you get with The Spheal Deal Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

The big thing with every Community Day Special Research ticket is the Special Research reward. The Research features an exclusive a Special Research exclusive to everyone who buys it, giving you four tasks to complete, each rich with rewards. These typically have Pokémon for the Community Day. For The Spheal Deal, it will be Spheal, along with the final evolution, Walrein, as a reward. There will also be a handful of rewards, such as incense, more Poké Balls, Poké Balls, Great Balls, along with rare candy and Stardust.

If you’re looking for these small rewards and want to boost your chances of grabbing the Pokémon during the event or enjoy more of these items, it’s a good chance to make sure they’re readily available. You do not need to purchase the Special Research ticket to participate in the Community Day event.

With Walrein getting the chance to learn the fast move powder snow and the charged move icicle spear, we highly recommend players go out of their way to grab this Pokémon during the Community Day. Although Walrein won’t be making massive waves, it’s a Pokémon we think can become a spicy choice in the PvP arena and for you to consider using in a handful of raids.