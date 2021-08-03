What does Fortune do in Minecraft?

While you play in a Survival Mode world in Minecraft, you will spend considerable time hunting and gathering resources. As you go digging, though, you don’t want to get to a point where you are mind-numbingly digging through the ground and not coming away with enough of what you are looking for. That is where the Fortune enchantment comes into play. Here is what it does.

The Fortune enchantment in Minecraft is applied to your axe, hoe, pickaxe, or shovel and will increase the number of items dropped by a block and, in some cases, increase the chances of specific items to drop. This has no effect on experience orbs dropped.

If you are putting Fortune on an item, we recommend using at least a Diamond Pickaxe that also has Mending so that you can consistently use it without worrying about it breaking. There are three levels to Fortune, with each level giving more items upon the block breaking.

Essentially, Fortune is best used on an item that you are using to gather specific resources. For example, if you are going mining and searching for Diamonds, we recommend doing your digging through the stone and dirt with a low-grade pickaxe, but when you come across the Diamond, switch to your Fortune Diamond Pickaxe. Instead of just the one Diamond drop from each block, you will gather between two and four depending on your Fortune level.