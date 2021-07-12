What does the Aqua Affinity enchantment do in Minecraft?

One of the biggest reasons underwater levels are so unpopular in video games is because it slows everything down. You go from moving at a recognizable pace to being slowed down to a crawl and add in the issue with needing to find air to prevent yourself from drowning. While Minecraft still deals with these issues like every other game, you can do various things to negate the downsides of underwater gameplay. One of those is with the enchantment Aqua Affinity. Here is what it does.

Aqua Affinity is a helmet exclusive enchantment that will negate the slow down on mining blocks while underwater. Usually, when your character’s head goes under the water’s surface, you will see your mining potential slow down five times that of traditional mining on land. Obviously, this causes problems if you are running low on air, so having Aqua Affinity will allow you to jump in, grab the blocks you want, and get out.

It is important to remember that Aqua Affinity does not affect the penalty to your mining speed while floating underwater, so be sure you get on the ocean floor before you begin digging. There are no additional levels for the enchantment outside of its primary level, so you cannot mine faster underwater than you can on land.