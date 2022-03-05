What does the Eulogy Zero item do in Risk of Rain 2?

Risk of Rain 2 has a whole host of new items, and that means it’s time to talk about which are the best ones to absolutely break the game in half.

Newly added to the Survivor of the Void DLC is Eulogy Zero, a lunar item that gives a five percent chance of all items in stage spawning in as lunar items. Lunar items are among the rarer drops in the game and are most easily obtained via purchase with lunar coins in the Bazaar Between Time.

Image via Hopoo Games

Essentially, lunar items are that one item most players will only get a few of each run unless they finagle with RNG to get certain drops, but Eulogy Zero decreases the rarity of lunar items drastically since it’s five percent chance of spawning in all lunar items stacks with every Eulogy Zero item the player picks up.

This opens up Risk of Rain players who are in the know to being able to stack and stack the effects of lunar items to their heart’s content until the game simply can’t handle anymore and possibly crashes.

Outside of a new host of items, the Survivor of the Void DLC also adds two new playable characters, new levels, and an alternate final boss.