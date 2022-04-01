What gameplay style should you choose in MLB The Show 22?

As with many sports games, baseball fans are looking for various experiences when they play MLB The Show 22. For example, some want to have as immersive an experience as possible with a game that can provide the kind of numbers a player would usually see during a traditional 162 game MLB season. Some others, though, just want to hit as many home runs as possible. With this in mind, you will want to consider the gameplay styles the game offers. Here are the gameplay styles of MLB The Show 22 explained and which you should choose.

There are three gameplay styles to choose from. The game will ask you which you want to play the first time you start it, but you can change this choice at any time in the Gameplay section of Settings.

Casual

Casual is meant to be an experience for new players to The Show. If you choose this at the beginning, you will be given more aid by the AI in the field and be given tutorials regularly to help you learn the game. It also does not put much emphasis on player and team ratings, so you can have an equal playing field no matter who is playing. This is good for anyone who has trouble reading where the ball will bounce after it hits a wall or struggles with fielding.

Simulation

Simulation is the traditional MLB The Show experience, being the main way the game has been played since the beginning. Players and teams will play more accordingly to where their ratings leave them, and you will have all the information you need to succeed. Choose this one if you want as close to a real-world MLB experience as you can get from your couch.

Competitive

Competitive is the standard for online games and will be set for when you play other people online regardless of what you put in other parts of the game. This style focuses more on your inputs than any different mode and will make you feel like you earned every victory. Pick this if you want to win based on your skills rather than your team’s ratings.