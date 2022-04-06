Everyone knows about the Survival and Creative modes in Minecraft. In Survival, you have the traditional experience where you go digging for resources and build everything you have from scratch. Creative gives you the ability to have access to infinite amounts of whatever you want instantly. While those are the two modes discussed the most, there is a third mode available. So, what is Adventure Mode in Minecraft?

Adventure Mode in Minecraft is intended to accompany player-created maps so that anyone in it will have to play by the rules of that map. For example, if you create an arena for your friends, putting them in Adventure Mode will stop the contestants from being able to break down the walls and ruin the game or grief others. Additionally, players can not set down blocks freely. The only blocks that can be destroyed or placed are those designated by the creator of that map.

While Adventure Mode turns off your ability to destroy blocks directly, you can still interact with the rest of the game in other ways normally. Health and food act the same, you can kill mobs and players, and crafting works as it normally does.

Adventure Mode is best used on maps that you might find on the Minecraft Marketplace in Bedrock Edition and other created ones on Java Edition. While you still have the freedom to decide if the map is played in Survival or Creative, Adventure will ensure players get the experience you want to craft for them.