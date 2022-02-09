What is Crystalline Aura in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark, an MMORPG developed by Smilegate and published by Amazon Games is releasing soon to Western markets. For those who have bought the Founder’s Pack, you’ll see an item in your rewards that may raise some questions. The Crystalline Aura is a consumable item that gives tons of buffs for 30 days.

It’s not just an item you can purchase through the Founder’s Pack, however. It’s also an item that you can purchase through the game’s premium shop. It will cost you some extra money, so before buying a Crystalline Aura, you might be wondering if all the effects are useful enough to justify the cost.

The Crystalline Aura works like a subscription, providing a variety of premium effects for a month as long as you renew the item. You can buy the item for 420 Blue Crystals, which you can obtain by purchasing Royal Crystals. Once you get the Crystalline Aura, here are all the effects you’ll gain: