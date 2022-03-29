What is Dark Magic in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and how does it work?

You can choose to use several damage types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Because Wonderlands is a spinoff of the Borderlands series, you can expect to encounter a handful of damage types of unique names you won’t expect to find. One of these is Dark Magic, a damage type you’ll want to use if you’re a Graveborn class. Here’s what you need to know about Dark Magic and how it works in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Dark Magic damage type steals health from your enemies. The stolen health will then return to your character, healing you in the middle of combat. Essentially, you can treat Dark Magic as if it were interchangeable with the term lifesteal. Whenever you use a Dark Magic spell against your opponent, their damage becomes your health, boosting you even further.

If you’re looking to get the most out of these spells, we recommend trying to find any armor or equipment that boosts dark magic. For those playing Graveborn, where your magic and abilities require you to use your health, you’ll want to think about stacking plenty of Dark Magic and using it often in your builds. The same could be said for those who prefer to tank and be in the middle of the action. The more you can life steal, the harder it will be to defeat you in a fight.