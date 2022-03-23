What is Error Code WS-37505-0 for the PlayStation Network?

Like everything online, sometimes things go down for a certain amount of time. Not only do you have to deal with this regarding games, but consoles have this issue as well. Some players may be experiencing this with the PlayStation 4 in regards to the Error Code WS-37505-0.

The Error Code WS-375050-0 is a network connection error code, which means you’re unable to connect to the PlayStation Network, and the game service may be temporarily offline. You should double-check the online status of the particular game publisher’s network because it might be on their end. If everything is good, it’s likely the PlayStation Network, which you can check here to see if it’s down or not. To ensure you can connect to the network, go to your PlayStation 4 home screen, to your settings, to the network tab, and then test your internet connection to ensure it’s not on your side.

You want to double-check that you can also connect to the PlayStation Network ports. These are the ports you should read on your side:

TCP: 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480.

UDP: 3478, 3479.

Some players encountering this error may have these ports blocked by their router’s manufacturer. You’ll need to go to your router’s website to follow the instructions on how to open the port settings of your router and then enable these connections. If that’s not the issue, try to restart your PlayStation 4, update your router’s framework, or ensure no other devices connected to your router are clogging up the network.

At the end of the day, you may need to wait for the PlayStation Network to come back up. You may have to try one of the games you can access offline.