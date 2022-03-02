What is Goldthorn Pepper used for in Horizon Forbidden West?

Goldthorn Peppers are obtained from tufts of Jungle Goldthorn in Horizon Forbidden West. Like every other resource you come across in the game, there is a use for these golden spicy peppers, which will end in a tasty meal for Aloy. Here is what they are used for and where you can find them.

One of the newest feature additions to Horizon Forbidden West is the ability for Aloy to gain various buffs from eating meals. To do this, you can find certain food resources out in the wild to take to cooks in turn for these meals. That is what Goldthorn Peppers are used for. Talk to a chef in a settlement, and they will show you their menu. The items they require from you will be on the right side of the screen to make it.

Goldthorn Peppers are a common food resource you can encounter, meaning they’re not hard to find; you just need to know where to look. The answer to that is rather simple. Simply go to any jungle area and look for a green plant with yellow peppers popping out of the top. These are called Jungle Goldthorn. Interact with it to add the pepper to your food resource inventory.