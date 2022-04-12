What is Makeshift Armor for in Back 4 Blood?

Makeshift Armor is a new item in Back 4 Blood that does not significantly protect you against the hordes of Ridden, but when equipped, it could mean the difference between you surviving against a tough boss or going down when your team needs you most. Here is what Makeshift Armor is for in Back 4 Blood.

Makeshift Armor is a new pickup that appears in random areas and will show up on your character’s icon as an orange shield. When you have some equipped, the next large hit that connects with you will be absorbed and destroy the armor. These hits are normally seen from certain Mutated Ridden like Exploders or Tall Boys or boss enemies like Ogres and Brawlers.

If you find additional Makeshift Armor, you can also equip that, but you might want to consider sharing with your teammates. If someone is hogging it, that leaves others more susceptible to those big attacks from scarier enemies.

If you are looking for extra shielding for your team, if anyone is playing as Sharice, they can find and create Armor Plates that will add on to their health bar in a blue section. This works for both herself and her teammates, making her a great choice for higher-difficulty runs.