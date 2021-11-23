What is Ramanas Park in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Although a remake of the original Gen IV games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl introduces a bunch of new features. One of the most notable features included in the latest games is the introduction of Ramanas Park. The new place is home to several legendaries in the game, and players looking to add those Pokémon to their collection will need to unlock Ramanas Park.

To unlock Ramanas Park, you need to beat Elite Four and acquire the National Dex. In conclusion, Ramanas Park is post-game content, and you won’t be able to catch the legendaries present there until the very end.

Ramanas Park is located on the south of Sandgem Town. Once you get there, talk to the receptionist, and she will give you a list of all the available Slates which you can buy. Each Slate costs 1 Large Mystery Shard or 3 Small Mystery Shard and triggers a specific Legendary encounter. Legendary Pokémon that can be encountered in the Ramanas Park are as follows:

Discovery Slate- Regice, Regirock, and Registeel

Kanto Slate (SP exclusive)- Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres

Johto Slate (BD exclusive)- Entei, Raikou, and Suicune

Soul Slate- Latios and Latias

Rainbow Slate (BD exclusive)- Ho-Oh

Squall Slate (SP exclusive)- Lugia

Oceanic Slate- Kyogre

Tectonic Slate- Groudon

Stratospheric Slate- Rayquaza

Genome Slate- Mewtwo

Distortion Slate- Giratina

Except for Giratina, you can catch all the Pokémon summoned using Slates. Although Distortion Slate triggers the Giratina battle, it can only be defeated and not captured. However, once you defeat the Pokémon, you will get Griseous Orb as a reward.