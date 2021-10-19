What is Sacred Ground in Call of Duty: Warzone?

A new game mode called Ghosts of Verdansk will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone for a limited time. The mode is available during The Haunting event, happening throughout October to celebrate Halloween, which means there are plenty of horror-based frights awaiting you in this unique mode. When playing in this mode, you’ll need to keep your Fear Level down, and an excellent way to do this is with the Sacred Grounds that appear. In this guide, we will detail what Sacred Ground is and what it does in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Sacred Ground locations are scattered all over the map, and you can find them by the glowing blue circles and a beam of light they give off. While in these circles, ghosts haunting Verdansk can’t attack you. These locations are also one of the methods you’ll be able to recover some of your Fear Levels, which will constantly be ticking down during the match. You want to make sure this stays as low as possible because bad things start to happen when you reach 100%.

While Sacred Ground is a safe haven for you against ghosts, eventually, these locations will break. All the spirits have to do is attack it enough times to bring it down, making you defenseless once again. While these won’t protect you forever, these are always your best bet to aid you when attempting to evade the many ghosts chasing you through Verdansk in the dark.