What is Squabble, and is it really “Wordle Fortnite Edition”?

We all want more Wordle, with just one quiz a day not enough to satiate our insatiable word-guessing thirst. Enter: Squabble. Squabble is a Wordle battle royale, adding online multiplayer to everyone’s favorite five-letter word-guessing game.

Is Squabble “Wordle x Fortnite”?

Squabble, by Ottomated, is essentially Wordle: Fortnite Edition. In Squabble, you play Wordle up against other players online in real-time. Squabble plays the same as Wordle, with green for a correct letter and yellow for a correct letter with incorrect placement. It features a decreasing HP bar that gives a time limit to your guesses and acts as the ever-decreasing circles of other battle royale titles.

You take a hit of one HP every second, with your HP bar decreasing on your own incorrect guesses and taking a hit when another player makes a correct guess. Correctly guessing a word applies a boost to your HP, meaning games can last a long time if everyone’s guesses are on point. Up to 99 people can play at any time on the “Squabble Royale” mode, with the last player standing taking the win.

Squabble has two modes, and both play exactly like Wordle meets Fortnite: Royale and Blitz. Both offer the same tried and tested Wordle-style gameplay, but Blitz is for two-five players and Royale 6-99. Trust us, when you get to the last few players, it can get tense. Tense. That’s a good guess.