What is the best controller to use for Halo Infinite?

Even with Halo Infinite playing just as good on PC as it does on Xbox, the series will always be known for the boost it gave console first-person shooters. With that in mind, you want to have the best controller on your side when you jump into the fight. Here is the best controller to use in Halo Infinite.

Our number one recommended controller to use in Halo Infinite is the Xbox Elite Series 2. While it is a pricey controller, it is undoubtedly one of the best on the market. You can swap out different thumbsticks, d-pads, and paddles to what is the most comfortable to you. Additionally, using the Xbox Accessories app will allow you to map your controls to how you want (of course, you can do that in Halo Infinite as well).

The Elite Series 2 is easily the best controller that we recommend using in Halo Infinite. If that is not an option for you, the basic Series X version of the Xbox controller will get the job done as well. It does not have the customizable options of the more expensive option, but at the end of the day is a solid all around controller.