What is the Blue Orb in Risk of Rain 2? Answered

If you’ve been playing Risk of Rain 2 for some time now, chances are you might have seen a message that says “a blue orb has appeared.” If you have, then you should know that you just might have the chance to enter the Blue Portal to access a shop that sells one-of-a-kind items.

What Is The Blue Orb? How To Spawn The Blue Portal

Image via Hopoo Games

The Blue Portal allows you to enter the Bazaar Between Realms, which lets you purchase certain items using Lunar Coins. There are two ways spawn the Blue Portal, and the message above is one of them.

The message appears when someone on your team finds a small blue rock with some light blue spines. This blue rock is called a Newt Altar. If you give this a Lunar Coin, then the Blue Orb might spawn near a Teleporter.

The Blue Orb causes the Blue Portal to appear when you defeat the boss before the Teleporter hits 100%. Once the Blue Portal appears, you can enter it to visit the Bazaar Between Realms.

You can also see a Blue Portal spawn naturally when a stage is created. You basically have a 25% initial chance of randomly spawning a Blue Portal around the Teleporter, but this chance gets lowered every time a Blue Portal is spawned, regardless of how it is spawned.

The chance for a Blue Portal to spawn in a particular stage is 0.05 divided by the number of Portals you have opened + 1.

The Bazaar Between Realms

Image via Hopoo Games

The Bazaar Between Realms features a mysterious shopkeeper known as the Newt. The Newt will let you unlock a Survivor known as the Artificer if you haven’t unlocked it already. You can unlock the Artificer by paying 10 Lunar coins.

Players can attack the Newt, but cannot literally “kill” it. Those who succeed in depleting its health simply stops it from staring at the player while moving inside the shop, and also stops it from colliding with players. There’s no prize in “defeating” it. On the other hand, those who fail to drop its health to zero within a period of time, they will be transported to the portal area, and the shop will be closed.

The Bazaar also features other things that can help players in exchange for a specific number of Lunar Coins. Here’s a quick look at them:

Lunar Buds

These are a collection of five Lunar items that can only be purchased once, for 2 Lunar Coins each. Only items that have been unlocked in the run will appear.

Lunar Shop Refresher

This lets players reroll the remaining Lunar Buds in the Bazaar Between Realms so players can buy other items. Each reroll costs a few Lunar Coins, starting from 1 Lunar Coin. The cost is doubled with each reroll up to 16 Lunar Coins.

Trade-in Cauldrons

The Bazaar has two Cauldrons spawning items from the Uncommon and Legendary pool in exchange for a set number of items. The Cauldrons prioritize Scrap when trading, however.

Lunar Seer

The Bazaar also has two pedestals allowing players to choose what Environment they’d want to appear next. Called the Lunar Seer, these pedestals show two images of the said Environments at one time.

Players can select their preferred Environment in exchange for 3 Lunar Coins. They’ll have to exit the Bazaar using the Blue Portal in order to see their chosen Environment, however. Those who jump through the Null Portal at the bottom of the Bazaar might not see the Environment they chose even if they paid the Lunar Coins for it.

Null Portal

The Bazaar Between Realms has a Null Portal located beneath the Blue Portal used to enter and leave the place. This grants players access to a place called the Void Fields, which is a Hidden Realm that lets players acquire special rewards if they make it through nine waves of enemies. Players can enter the Null Portal only once per run.