What is the carousel song in HBO’s The Last of Us episode seven? Answered

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us episode seven.

HBO’s The Last of Us is an emotionally-charged retelling of the classic title from Naughty Dog. Though most fans would argue that nothing could ever beat the original, there are a few elements in the adaptation that were never present in the video game, such as the beautifully curated soundtrack. The carousel scene in episode seven is a wonderful example of the brilliant song selections that have been made throughout the series so far. If you want to know what song was playing during the carousel ride, then we’ve got you covered.

What song was playing during the carousel scene in HBO’s The Last of Us episode seven?

The song that was playing as Ellie and Riley rode around the carousel was a cover of Just Like Heaven by Rockabye Baby! Rockabye Baby! is a musical group that mainly creates instrumental renditions of popular songs that are geared towards infants and newborns. They have also previously created covers of Yellow by Coldplay and Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen.

The song Just Like Heaven was originally written and composed by English rock group The Cure for their seventh studio album, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. The original creation by the well-known band is often recognized as one of their most popular tracks to date. It remains a staple of their concert setlists whenever they go on tour.

Since Rockabye Baby! creates covers that are geared towards infants, the track that was played during the emotional scene conveyed a much more intimate tone that captured the innocence of Ellie and Riley’s beautiful friendship. Instead of the drum intro we hear in The Cure’s edition, the cover opts for a muted xylophone opening of the song’s recognizable guitar riff. It eventually introduces a twinkling piano melody that sort of serves as the substitute for Robert Smith’s iconic singing.