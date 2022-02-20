What is the code for the Death’s Door bunker in Horizon Forbidden West?

In Horizon Forbidden West, Death’s Door is a main quest that starts as soon as you complete the previous main quest, The Embassy. The quest begins with a long and scenic walk, run, or ride to the coordinates Aloy discovered during the previous quest. The journey continues beyond the wreckage at the coordinates, along a trail left by Sylens and the Orb, and eventually leads you to a ruin where you examine the Orb for traces of HADES.

After destroying HADES and talking to Sylens, you’ll build an Igniter to get you through a broken door into Latopolis. Once you reach the north side of the facility, you’ll almost immediately find your way blocked by a bunker door that requires an entry code. Go into the room opposite the bunker door and turn left. Hold R3 to use your Focus to scan the Bad Urges data point. View it in your Notebook and you’ll find that Travis makes a reference to Sovereign 7482. So, the code for the Death’s Door bunker in Horizon Forbidden West is 7482.

Enter 7 – 4 – 8 – 2 into the panel next to the bunker door to unlock it, then go through to continue exploring the facility, and trying to find a way to the inner gene-locked hatch.