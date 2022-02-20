How to complete the Relic Ruins in No Man’s Land in Horizon Forbidden West

Relic Ruins are a new form of puzzle in the Forbidden Wests. These areas have secret items hidden within their walls just waiting for you to find them. The ruins in No Man’s Land are difficult to complete and require knowledge and cunning. Do you have what it takes to get the treasure? Here is how you complete the Relic Ruins in No Man’s Land in Horizon Forbidden West.

You may come across these ruins before you are actually able to enter them. You will need to complete the main story mission, Death’s Door, before you can access these ruins. Once you have completed that story mission, return to the Relic Ruins. They are located southwest of where the Barren Light Salvage Contractor is.

When you arrive at the ruins, make your way to the northeast corner. Locate the Firegleam and ignite it with your newly acquired Igniter. This will destroy the wall, allowing you entrance into the ruins. On the other side, you will find an energy cell. Leave it alone for now. We will come back for it.

Make your way around the ruins until you find a wall with a grabbable box in it. Grab the box and move it to the left so you can climb up to the second floor. Follow the floor around to the Firegleam on the wall and destroy it. This will give you access to the room on the other side.

Jump down to the first floor after you enter the building. Look to the left to find a wall you can use the pullcaster on. Pull open the wall. This will give you access to the area where the power cell is. To the right of the wall you just opened, you will find a datapad with the keycode for the door on it. The keycode is 2204. Also in the room, you will find a terminal for the power cell and a charging station for the power cell.

Go out of the hole you created and follow the hallway. Pick up the power cell and bring it back to the room. Place the power cell in the charging station. Take it out and leave it on the ground for now. Use the grapple points in the room and perform a high jump by grappling one with your pullcaster and pressing the O button. This will launch you up to the roof. Go across the roof to access the other side of the room on the second floor.

Go into the hallway on the second floor to find a box. Pull the box out of the hallway and drop it to the ground that is covered in water. Place the crate up against the wall where the charging station is. Keep the box in the water. Place the power cell on top of the crate and move the crate across the water to the other side. Insert the power cell into the port. You can now also use the crate to get back up to the second floor. Input the code and the treasure is yours.