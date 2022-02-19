What is the exact release time for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons?

With the upcoming launch of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons around the corner, there’s a lot to do and a lot more to prepare for in advance of this expansion. Whether it is getting your characters ready, loading up your snack cabinet, or making sure your PC has enough space for the download, there are busy times ahead.

With a whole new host of characters, Masteries, and maps to explore, the End of Dragons expansion is set to be a great time for players new and old alike. The once sealed-off region of Cantha awaits, the people of the island nation having thrived technologically since contact was lost. With Fishing, Skiffs, Jade Bots, and Siege Turtles just waiting to be unlocked, players can expect the launch of the game to come at the following times:

9:00 – Pacific Time.

10:00 – Mountain Time.

11:00 – Central Time.

12:00 – Eastern Time.

For players in the EU regions, the launch will be at the following times:

17:00 – London.

18:00 – Berlin.

Players in Asia can expect the patch to drop at:

01:00 – Beijing.

02:00 – Tokyo.

For those players in the Southern Hemisphere: