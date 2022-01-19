What is the exact release time for Hitman 3 on Steam?

Hitman 3 launches on Steam on January 20, bringing the game to an entirely new ecosystem after a year of exclusivity on the Epic Game Store. This guide covers the exact release time for the Steam version and provides some tips to help you make the most of it when it launches.

Hitman 3 launches on Steam on January 20 at 10 AM PT/7 PM CET/6 PM GMT. You’ll need 65 GB free to download the game, so make sure you’ve got the space before the clock hits that time. This will allow you to download it as soon as it’s ready and begin experiencing a new era of Hitman.

If you’ve played Hitman 2016 and Hitman 2 on Steam, then you’ll be glad to know that you can carry your progress over to Hitman 3. However, you need to complete the transfer process before starting to gain experience in Hitman 3, or you’ll lose your chance to link your profile.

Hitman 3 launches on Steam the same day as Hitman 3 Year Two begins. This means that Steam users will have access to Hitman 3 VR for PC on the day it’s released, as well as a brand new game mode, Elusive Target Arcade.