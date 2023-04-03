What is the exact release time for Meet Your Maker?

Meet Your Maker is an engrossing base building and raiding game with an addictive gameplay loop revolving around building trap-filled fortresses of death and invading those others have built. The game is packed with user-generated bases to raid, but you can’t get at any of them until it’s been released. This guide outlines the exact release time for Meet Your Maker so that you can hop in the second it goes live and build a base to kill everyone else that rolls in later.

When exactly does Meet Your Maker release?

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive has shared the exact release times for Meet Your Maker worldwide on its release day of April 4, according to region and platform. Below, we’ve listed where and when you can play the game. Check for your country and platform to know when you can start stealing Genmat.

Exact release time for Meet Your Maker on Steam/PC

Meet Your Maker will be released on PC via Steam simultaneously worldwide at 12 PM EDT/9 AM PT. It doesn’t matter where you live in the world. This is the release time as long as you’re buying the game for PC through Steam.

Exact release time for Meet Your Maker on consoles

The exact release time for Meet Your Maker varies from region to region on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. We’ve listed all the available times Behaviour Interactive has shared below.

America : April 4 – 12 PM EDT/9 AM PT for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

: – 12 PM EDT/9 AM PT for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S Europe : April 4 – 10 AM CEST/1 AM PT/9 AM BST for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

: – 10 AM CEST/1 AM PT/9 AM BST for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S North America: April 4 – 9 AM JST/5 PM PT for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

When does Meet Your Maker become available on PlayStation Plus?

Meet Your Maker will be available on PlayStation Plus on April 4 as part of April 2023’s free monthly games. However, the exact time of the game’s release through this service is unclear outside of the 9 AM PT time given in the above list. The PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup usually refreshes on the first Tuesday of every month, but the time can vary. We would recommend using the information in the exact release times for the game on consoles above as a rough guide. Take that with a pinch of salt, though, because the game’s release on PlayStation Plus will be down to Sony to sort out, not Behaviour Interactive, so there could be a delay.