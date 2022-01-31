What is the Galaxy Expedition Team in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in the Hisui region, which is the Sinnoh region of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl long before the modern day. Arceus is the first time a Pokémon game has been set in the distant past, and players will notice several startling differences beyond the absence of widespread PCs. Indeed, the biggest difference is that the people living around you don’t understand Pokémon in the slightest, and many are straight-up terrified of them. That’s where you, a member of the Survey Corps and Galaxy Expedition Team, come in.

Your base hub in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is Jubilife Village, a relatively new development spurred by the Galaxy Team. The Galaxy Team recently moved to Hisui to conduct research on Pokémon, hoping to better understand them in an era where they remain — to most people — mysterious and intimidating. The Survey Corps is the branch of the Galaxy Team who task themselves with conducting research on Pokémon and helping both townspeople and Hisui’s neighboring clans with their Pokémon-related inquiries.

In order to conduct this research, someone needs to go into the wilds of Hisui to catch, fight, and otherwise interact with Pokémon. This is the Galaxy Expedition Team, which is a subsection of the Survey Corps. The player character, as well as Rei / Akari, are members of the Expedition Team.