All Kirby colors and costumes in Kirby’s Dream Buffet and how to unlock them

Kirby is no stranger to trying on new costumes. In nearly every game that he appears in, he dons new costumes when copying an enemy’s ability. In Kirby’s Dream Buffet, he doesn’t swallow enemies and take their powers, but you can dress him up in new costumes and different colors to stand out from other participants in your match. Here are all of the colors and costumes in Kirby’s Dream Buffet and how to unlock them.

Related: The 10 best Nintendo Switch third-party games

How to unlock costumes and colors in Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Unlocking new cosmetics in Kirby’s Dream Buffet is very easy and straightforward. Instead of some games like Fall Guys that have you buying a microtransaction currency and purchasing their notable skins, Kirby’s Dream Buffet fully relies on your Gourmet Rank. This is your overall level in the game and will go up at the end of each match depending on how many rounds you won and what place you finished in. You can check your progress and upcoming unlocks in the Rewards Menu to the left at the starting hub. Unlockables in this game include costumes, colors, race music, and mini-games.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have unlocked new cosmetics, just roll over to Costumes & Colors in the starting hub to the right to equip them.

All costumes and colors in Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Costumes

Normal (Default)

Whipped Cream

Kirby Burger

Car-Mouth Cake

Bandanna Waddle Dee

King Dedede

Meta Knight

Rick

Kine

Coo

Waddle Doo

Chef Kawasaki

Marx

Gooey

Chuchu

Adeleine & Ribbon

Daroach

Magolor

Taranza

Susie

Francisca

Flamberge

Zan Partizanne

Elfilin

Morpho Knight

Colors