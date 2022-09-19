What is the max player count in Among Us? Maximum lobby size

Among Us has staked its claim in the indie multiplayer sphere, with its crewmates embedding their shape into the collective subconscious. As the ideal online party game for large groups of close friends, the game capitalizes on this popularity by allowing as many players as possible into a single lobby. This can allow for more eventful, if not chaotic games of deceit.

Among Us maximum player count

Image via Innersloth

Over the course of its lifetime, Among Us has seen its server settings updated to account for the growing player-base. In its current state, a single lobby can support a maximum of 15 players. The previous player number cap had been 10, though this value was raised in a later update, allowing larger groups of friends to play together without compromise.

Related: The Among Us servers could not authenticate you error message fix

The optimal ratio of crewmates to impostors has long since been five to one, and server settings have been tweaked in order to maintain this ratio. Before raising the maximum player count from 10, the default and commonly accepted number of impostors in a game was set to two. To account for the number of possible players being raised to 15, the maximum number of impostors was raised to three.

This ratio, however, isn’t set in stone and can be adjusted to fit the difficulty needs of a certain server. At minimum, no more than a third of all total players can be impostors, such that a game with less than nine players cannot have three impostors. On the other hand, a game with the maximum amount of 15 players can have as little as one impostor, further increasing the challenge for that player.

Looking to include friends who play Among Us on other platforms? Fortunately, the game features cross-platform play.