What is the Mechanical Box in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll need to find numerous items in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, each with a unique use that you can utilize during your playthrough. For those who are checking out all of the vendors, Ginter offers an individual item every few days. One mysterious he’ll provide you with is the Mechanical Box. In this guide, we cover what the Mechanic Box is, what it does, and why you need it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

What is the Mechanical box?

The Mechanical Box is an item you’ll need if you want to unlock all of Rotom’s forms. Rotom is a Pokémon that can inhabit everyday objects, changing its form. Typically, it’s a Ghost and Electric-type. But if you modify it in the other forms, it becomes a different type and comes with a unique appearance. That’s where the Mechanic Box comes in; it’s one of the many items you’ll need to unlock Rotom’s form, which is why you want to grab it.

How to get the Mechanical Box

The only way to get the Mechanical Box is to purchase it from Ginter. You can find him right outside of the Galaxy Headquarters building. Speak with him, and if he’s offering this item, we highly recommend grabbing it to unlock one of Rotom’s forms. However, these items all cost 20,000, so it could be seen as a high price.