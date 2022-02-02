What is the Mechanical Circular Saw in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Ginter sells some pretty unusual items that don’t seem to fit the era you are in. These items seem to have some strange, unknown reason for appearing in this land. Despite knowing nothing about what they are for, they can be pretty pricey. Here is what the Mechanical Circular Saw is in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to buy the Mechanical Circular Saw

Screenshot by Gamepur

To purchase the item, you will need to visit Ginter. He is the Ginkgo Guild merchant who is sitting in front of the caravan outside of the Galaxy Team Headquarters. He changes the item he has for sale daily, so be sure to keep checking. You aren’t guaranteed to have the Circular Saw appear. If it doesn’t just wait a day or two and it might appear. When it does appear, you will need to shell out 20,000 PokéDollars to get your hands on it. For that price, you will want to know what it does first.

What does the Mechanical Circular Saw do?

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you purchase the Circular Saw, it will appear in your home on the left side. When you see it, you will realize that it isn’t actually a Circular Saw but a lawnmower. You may not be able to interact with it right away. If you can’t come back later after you have caught a Rotom. Rotom can be found around the Sacred Plaza in the Coronet Highlands. Once you have a Rotom on your team or in a pasture, interact with the mower and you can have Rotom change forms into Mow Rotom.