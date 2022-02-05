What is the Mechanical Tub in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Gingko Guild merchants that set up base outside of Galaxy Hall sell a wide variety of rare materials and items. The merchant on the left, named Ginter, sells you mysterious items without telling you what they are. These items also happen to be pretty expensive, so you might be cautious about spending your money. One of the items Ginter will offer to sell you is a Mechanical Tub. Despite its steep “bargain price” of 20,000 Pokédollars, we’ll explain why you should get it as soon as you can.

After you purchase the Mechanical Tub, Ginter will have it installed in your quarters. Head back home to finally see what the Mechanical Tub actually is: a washing machine. But you won’t be using this furniture to do your laundry. Instead, it will help you complete your Pokédex and give you a new Pokémon for your team.

Approach the Mechanical Tub with a Rotom in either your party or your Pastures. Rotom is a unique Pokémon in that it can change its type by entering appliances. Interacting with the Mechanical Tub will give you the option to let Rotom investigate its motor.

After entering the Mechanical Tub, Rotom will emerge in a new (very adorable) form known as Wash Rotom. This transforms Rotom’s appearance as well as its type. Wash Rotom is an Electric/Water Pokémon and will have new access to Water-type moves. If you find yourself lacking in strong Water Pokémon, switching to Wash Rotom might solve your problem.