What is the Pokémon Type Chart in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

The type of Pokémon you use and their attacks against other Pokémon will matter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Specific attacks are ineffective, and others are super effective against specific Pokémon. Understanding your Pokémon’s weaknesses is essential to surviving and making sure you defeat critical Pokémon during your adventure. In this guide, we’ll cover the Pokémon type chart in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and all Pokémon weaknesses.

You’ll see the Pokémon type chart pretty early in your game. Although, the chart appears and then disappears pretty fast. Here it is for your reference below.

The circles in the chart, the targets, show what Pokémon attacks are super effective against what. If the Pokémon typing on the left side has a circle for the Pokémon typing in the top row, it is super effective to any Pokémon of that typing. A Water-type move is super effective against a Fire or Rock-type Pokémon.

The dark triangles show what attacks are not effective, so a Pokémon is resistant to a particular attack. For example, if a Pokémon typing on the left side has a black triangle with any Pokémon typing on the top row, a Pokémon using that typing will not effectively use that attack. A Fire-type attack will not be effective for a Fire or Water-type Pokémon.

The final marking on this sheet is an ‘x.’ If you see an ‘x’ in this row, that means an attack will not work against that Pokémon. For example, a Normal-type Pokémon does not want to use Normal-type attacks against a Ghost-type, as they will not work, wasting a turn in combat.

You’ll want to make sure to reference this chart regularly and keep these instances in mind whenever you’re battling wild Pokémon in the Hisui region.