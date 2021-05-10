What is the release date of Aliens: Fireteam?

2021 is shaping up to be a big year of co-op horde shooters, with multiple high profile titles on the horizon, one of them being the upcoming Aliens: Fireteam. The game was a surprise to many fans of the franchise when it was first announced back in March, as it is a huge departure from Alien: Isolation, which was the most memorable Aliens game released in recent years.

Developed by Cold Iron Studios, Fireteam throws out the suspense and horror elements of Isolation in favor of frantic third person shooter action. The game puts players in the boots of colonial marines sent down to various alien-infested locales across four narrative campaigns. Players can tackle Aliens: Fireteam’s missions in teams of three, or alone in the company of bots.

Speaking of bots, the titular xenomorphs will not be the only threat encountered in Aliens: Fireteam. The game’s campaigns will have new stories that “evoke and expand upon the blockbuster films,” some of which will have players battling synthetic opponents created by the Weyland-Yutani corporation.

When does Aliens: Fireteam come out?

While there hasn’t been an official release date announcement for the game yet, we know it’s coming out soon. In a gameplay preview video for IGN, Cold Iron Studios CEO Craig Zinkievich and chief creative officer Matt Highison stated that Aliens: Fireteam will come out in the Summer of 2021. The footage shown in that preview makes the game appear more or less ready to ship, so barring any unforeseen circumstances we should expect Fireteam to come out sometime in the next three months. This will curiously position it against another upcoming co-op shooter, Back 4 Blood.

Aliens: Fireteam will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and on PC via Steam.