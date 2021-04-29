What is the release date of Bayonetta 3?

It hasn’t been a great time for Bayonetta fans. While Bayonetta 3 on the Nintendo Switch is a sure thing, followers of the character action series have only gone off slivers of information from Nintendo, Platinum Games, and series creator Hideki Kamiya. After a reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2017, there have been few clues or official words on the release date of Bayonetta 3.

The Bayonetta 3 announcement came along with the reveal that the first two Bayonetta games would come to Switch — those ports released in February 2018. Since then, the only appearance of the eponymous witch was in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which came out on Switch in December 2018. Since the Bayonetta 3 reveal, the game has been a no-show in subsequent industry events.

Despite the lack of information, Kamiya and Platinum Games insist that the game is still under development, and progress on the title is “going very well” in their eyes. Most recently, Kamiya told VGC in January 2021: “We’ve got to have something come out, right? I guess it’s safe to expect that something will come out. There’s still a lot of the year left is what I’m saying.” Not the most confident confirmation of new information coming soon, but it’s something to hold on to.

The most recent titles from Platinum Games are the Switch-exclusive Astral Chain, a remaster of Kamiya’s The Wonderful 101, and the Apple Arcade title World of Demons. Otherwise, Platinum has been quite busy, announcing in early 2020 their “Platinum 4” project of four (or more) new games. It’s difficult to determine where Bayonetta 3 fits in with this roadmap. This guide will update once more information about Bayonetta 3 arises.