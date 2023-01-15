During the Game Awards 2022, Nintendo caught the gaming world by surprise with the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon reveal trailer. Many players who finished Bayonetta 3 didn’t even realize a teaser for this new title was hidden inside of it the entire time. Finding out how to unlock this teaser was very difficult and obtuse, which prevented people from ever seeing it. This guide will explain how to unlock the Bayonetta Origins teaser in Bayonetta 3.

Related: Where to find all Medallion Shards in Bayonetta 3

How to access the Bayonetta Origins teaser in Bayonetta 3

Before the 1.2 patch, players needed to find three hidden keys and purchase an item from Rodin’s Treasures in the Gates of Hell bar. Much like Medallion Shards, the three keys are a rare set of collectibles you can try to find in Bayonetta 3. These keys were so tough to find that most players didn’t even realize a teaser for this game was playable the entire time. The 1.2 patch has significantly reduced the amount of work needed to unlock this teaser.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To access the Bayonetta Origins teaser, you must purchase the Old Picture Book for 1000 coins in the Rodin’s Treasures shop inside the Gates of Hell. If you’re a new player, the Tricolored Keys are instantly granted to you after completing the tutorial and unlocking the Chapter Select. You can then use the keys to open the book, letting you play the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon teaser.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These keys used to be hidden in three different sections of the game but are no longer hidden as of the 1.2 patch. If you have already collected one or two of these keys, the next time you play the game after downloading the patch, the remaining keys will be given to you. Take advantage of this teaser to sample