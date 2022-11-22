Hideki Kamiya casually references “Bayo 4” when discussing the controversial Bayonetta 3 ending

As fans continue reeling from the events of Bayonetta 3, one of the writers for the title has opened up about the controversial ending. The writer also teases that a “Bayo 4” is coming, though didn’t offer any concrete information about when the sequel will arrive. Warning, there will be spoilers further down, so if you wish to avoid being spoiled, we recommend you look away.

Hideki Kamiya is a video game designer from PlatinumGames and is one of the writers for Bayonetta 3. Kamiya has a very active Twitter account where he responds to fans and offers his perspective on games he has helped developed. Via translations from Google, Kamiya brings up the ending of Bayonetta 3, posting that the ending of Bayo 3 wasn’t conveyed correctly to everyone. He then touches on how Bayo 4 will be an “unexpected development for everyone.”

（´-`）.｡oO（別に予想外でもなんでもない…と思ってたんだけどベヨ3のラストが誰にも正しく伝わってないっぽいのでベヨ4は皆さんにとって予想外の展開になると思います…ベヨ4が出た時に「お前それ後付けしたやろ」というアレが必ず出てくると思うので今のうちに言っておきます…） — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) November 18, 2022

A Bayonetta 4 has been officially announced, and it is unknown if a sequel is guaranteed. The Bayonetta franchise has always been a niche franchise, only saved from total discontinuation thanks to a passionate fanbase and Nintendo for bringing the series over to the company’s consoles. Kamiya has been hinting that something “unexpected” for fans will come.

When Kamiya references how the Bayonetta 3 ending wasn’t “conveyed correctly” to people, he is most likely referring to the ending’s controversy. While Bayonetta 3 was praised for its combat and gameplay, the title received heavy criticism for its story, specifically for the ending. Not only does the game end with the death of Jeanne and Bayonetta being dragged to hell, but the new character Viola gets revealed to be Bayonetta’s daughter from an alternate dimension and receives the “Bayonetta” title.

Fans thought the ending for Bayonetta 3 went against the message conveyed in the previous two titles and believed it was unnecessarily cruel to the lead character. Players were also not keen to have the main protagonist be replaced by a brand new character, especially one so divisive as Viola. It’s unknown what Kamiya means with his responses, possibly suggesting that the original Bayonetta story isn’t yet over, and fans should look forward to the fourth part of the franchise.