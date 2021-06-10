What is the release date of Evil Dead The Game?

Evil Dead The Game was a surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2020 and finally has a gameplay trailer to accompany it. Until Summer Gamefest Kickoff Live, we had not had known much about the game outside it would be a multiplayer team-based game. We got our first look at gameplay during the kickoff stream and some new information about when we can expect to see the game was revealed. Here is when you can expect to get your hands on Evil Dead The Game.

As of this writing, we do not have a set release date for Evil Dead The Game, but the game is expected to release sometime in 2021. The fact that we are about halfway through the year and they did not set at least a month to release the game tells us that there is still potential for the game to be pushed to next year, but that is mere speculation. We will update this post when more information is made available.

When Evil Dead The Game releases, you will be able to group up in a team of four playing as Ash or friends and hack and slash your way through any enemies that come your way. The game also features a way to take control of the Kandarian Demon with other control options over the world outside of the four hero characters.